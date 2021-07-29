MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Market sees pullback rally on expiry day; Metals in top shape

Market snapped the three-day losing streak with Nifty settling above 15,750, supported by the IT, metal, and financial stocks. At close, Sensex was up 209 points, and Nifty gained close to 70 points.

