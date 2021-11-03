business Bajar Gupshup | Market ends lower on the last day of Samvat 2077; Auto & banks top losers Benchmark indices finished the last day of the Samvat 2077 on negative note amid selling seen in the banking and auto names. At close, Sensex was down 257 points and Nifty settled 0.3% lower. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the top index losers.