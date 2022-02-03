business Bajar Gupshup | Market ends 3-day winning streak following weak global cues, IT & realty fall Nifty closes below 17,600, Sensex falls over 770 pts. Except auto index, all other indices ended in the red with oil & gas, IT, realty, capital goods indices down 1-2%. BSE midcap index shed 0.9%, while smallcap index fell 0.4%. Watch the video for today's market action.