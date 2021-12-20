business Bajar Gupshup | Dalal Street sees bloodbath; Investors lose Rs 9 lakh crore over fear of Omicron Benchmark indices ended lower on rising concern over Omicron variant. Sensex was down 1,189 points, and the Nifty was down 371 points. All Indices ended in the red with the realty, bank, capital goods, and metal indices falling 3-4%. Market sentiments were hit owing to factors such as new emerging COVID-restrictions, selling by FIIs & policy-tightening, and liquidity-reduction measures by major central banks.