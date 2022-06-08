 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | D-Street ends in the red for fourth straight day after RBI hikes repo rate

Moneycontrol News
Jun 08, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices ended in red after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9%. Sensex fell 215 points at 54,892 while Nifty 50 index shut shop at 16,356, down 60 points

