Bajar Gupshup | D-Street ends in the red for fourth straight day after RBI hikes repo rate

D-Street ends in the red for fourth straight day after RBI hikes repo rate Indian equity benchmark indices ended in red after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike in the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9%. Sensex fell 215 points at 54,892 while Nifty 50 index shut shop at 16,356, down 60 points