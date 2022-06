business Bajar Gupshup | D-Street ended the week with positive returns as key indices & most sectors gained Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session, driven by firm global cues. After the gap up opening, the benchmarks remained in a range and finally settled around the upper band of the same. Healthy rebound financials, metals and PSU banks aided sentiment. Consequently, both Sensex and Nifty ended higher by 0.9% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added over 1 percent each.