business Bajar Gupshup | D-St mirrors weak global cues; Nifty below 17k again Indian equity benchmarks ended lower yet again, with the Nifty slipping below 17,000, dragged by selling across sectors amid weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 617 points and the Nifty was down 1.3 percent. Except bank, all sectoral indices ended in the red, with auto, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, IT, power, metal, oil & gas, realty down 1-4 percent