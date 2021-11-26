MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Carnage on D-St; Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 3% on new Covid variant concerns

Benchmark indices slipped nearly 3 percent on the back of weak Asian markets and new coronavirus variant fears. At close, the Sensex was down 1,688 points and the Nifty was down 509 points. Among sectors, except pharma, which was up nearly 2 percent, all other sectoral indices lost 1-6 percent. The BSE midcap index shed 3.2 percent and the smallcap index fell 2.6 percent.

