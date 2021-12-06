business Bajar Gupshup | Broad-based selling on D-St; Nifty below 17,000, Sensex tanks 949 Pts Sensex and Nifty50 began the week sharply lower dragged by broad-based selling. All sectoral indices were deep in the red, with IT, financials, auto and pharma shares dragging the headline indices the most. Broader markets also ended weak, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices finishing the day with cuts of more than a percent each.