Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks start expiry week on a muted note; Realty, PSB & Auto stocks drag

Benchmark indices traded lacklustre to end marginally lower. Broader markets too ended flat. Mixed trend was seen among sectoral indices. Consumer Durables, IT and Metal indices ended with gains, while Auto, Capital Goods and Oil & Gas ended in the red. JSW Steel, Wipro, Reliance Industries, SBI and M&M were the top Nifty losers. SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Divis Labs and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers

