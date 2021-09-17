business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks snap 3-day gaining streak; Banks outperform Sensex and Nifty snapped their 3-day winning run as investors booked profit after a stellar record-setting spree in the market. Among the sectors, Nifty PSU Bank fell 3 percent, followed by metal and realty indices which fell over 2 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Media climbed a percent. Bank and financial services indices rose up to half a percent.