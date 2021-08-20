business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks snap 2-week winning streak; Metals top drag Sensex and Nifty ended lower, dragged by selling across the board amid weak global cues. Small and mid cap indices also declined over 2 percent each. Barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices closed are in the red with Nifty Metals falling over 6 percent followed by PSU banks, pharma, realty and media indices.