business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks rebound after two days of selling; all sectors close higher Benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty closing above 17,100 led by the auto, metal, realty and financial names. At close, the Sensex was up 887 points, and the Nifty was up 264 points. All sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, metal and realty added 2-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose one percent each.