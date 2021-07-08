business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end nearly 1% lower; bank, metal & pharma top drags Benchmark indices erased previous session gains and ended nearly a percent lower dragged by the bank, metal and pharma names. At close, Sensex was down 485 points and Nifty was down 152 points. Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and ONGC were among the top losers on the Nifty. Top gainers were Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and Shree Cements. All the sectoral indices ended in red.