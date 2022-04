business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end lower dragged by IT & banking indices Market ended lower for the second consecutive day amid weak global cues and selling seen in the auto, bank, and IT names. At close, Sensex was down 566 points, and Nifty was down 150 points. Oil & gas, power, and metal indices gained 1 percent each, while bank and IT indices fell 1 percent each.