business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end higher; IT, auto and banks in the lead The Sensex and the Nifty ended higher led by gains in bank, automobile and IT shares. Mid and small cap indices outperformed the benchmarks. Among sectors, Nifty Media surged the most, followed by private banks, IT, auto and realty indices, while selling was seen in Nifty Metals and Nifty FMCG indices.