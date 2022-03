business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end higher as BJP wins assembly elections in 4 states Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on March 10, helped by buying across the sectors. At close, Sensex was up 817 points, and Nifty gained 250 points. All the sectoral indices barring IT ended in the green with auto, metal, FMCG, power, capital goods, PSU Bank and realty indices adding 1-2 percent.