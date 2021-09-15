business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end at record closing highs; IT, telecom in the lead The Sensex and the Nifty ended at record closing highs, supported by across-the-board buying. More than 250 stocks, including TCS, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade. Here's a quick wrap of the market action.