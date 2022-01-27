MARKET NEWS

india

Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end 1% lower amid volatility; IT, pharma, realty worst hit

Benchmark indices ended Thursday's volatile session lower with Nifty below 17,200 after Federal Reserve in its policy outcome indicated interest rate hikes in the near future. At close, Sensex was down 581 points, while Nifty settled 168 points lower. Among sectors, the PSU Bank index was up 5 percent, while auto and bank indices rose 0.3-1 percent. However, FMCG, realty, pharma, and IT indices shed 1-3 percent.

