business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks close lower; Auto & PSBs top drags Benchmark indices ended the session on a negative note. Benchmark indices were off days low just before the close with Nifty just above 17300. Sensex had recovered from its days low and was down little over 150 points. Among the sectors, power, pharma and oil & gas ended in the green while auto, FMCG and PSU Bank index ended in the red.