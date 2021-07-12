MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices end flat amid volatility; Realty sector outperforms

Markets ended the volatile session on a flat note. UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Shree Cements, JSW Steel and SBI Life Insurance were top gainers on the Nifty. On the sectoral front, realty index added 3.5%, while selling was seen in the IT, metal, oil & gas and power indices.

