Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices close in red; realty, IT top losers

Moneycontrol News
Jun 07, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

The equity benchmarks closed in red, with the Sensex down 568 points and the Nifty falling 153 points. Among sectors, realty, IT and capital goods shed over a percent each, while buying was seen in oil & gas and power names

Jun 7, 2022 06:05 pm
