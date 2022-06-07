GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices close in red; realty, IT top losers
Moneycontrol News
Jun 07, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
The equity benchmarks closed in red, with the Sensex down 568 points and the Nifty falling 153 points. Among sectors, realty, IT and capital goods shed over a percent each, while buying was seen in oil & gas and power names
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#bajar gupshup
#stock market
#stocks
#video
#Yatin Mota
first published: Jun 7, 2022 06:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.