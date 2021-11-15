business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices close flat amid volatility; Metal & PSU banks end in red Sensex closed at 60,718 while Nifty ended at 18,109. Broader markets ended mixed. The BSE midcap index was up 0.4 percent, while the smallcap index was down 0.2 percent. Healthcare, IT, oil & gas, FMCG and power indices saw themselves ending in green.