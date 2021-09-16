business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks settle at new closing highs; Banking index soars 800 pts Sensex hit the fresh all-time high of 59,204 in intraday trade while Nifty made a fresh peak of 17,644. Among the sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 5.4%, while Private Bank index clocked a gain of 2.7%. Nifty Bank index rose 2.2%. Here are the key highlights of today's session