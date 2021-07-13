MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Bajar Gupshup | Banking and auto stocks lift Sensex, Nifty higher

Following favourable economic outcomes and positive Asian markets, domestic bourses traded positive today. Sensex closed 397 points higher, Nifty ended with a gain of 0.8%. Among sectoral indices, barring IT and FMCG, all ended in the green, with banking and financial indices rising over a percent each.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.