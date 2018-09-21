Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar locked at 10% lower circuit after CCI imposes penalty of Rs 12.35cr

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares locked at 10 percent lower circuit after Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.35 crore for alleged contravention of provisions of the Competition Act.

There were pending sell orders of 240,505 shares, with no buyers available.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) vide its order dated September 18 has passed an order against various sugar companies including Bajaj

Hindusthan Sugar for alleged contravention of provisions of The Competition Act, 2002 in respect of joint tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supply of ethanol and imposed penalty of Rs 12.35 crore, company said in release.

"Based on the company's own assessment and advice given by its legal counsels, company believes that it has a good case for succeeding in appeal and will accordingly file its appeal against the order before the appropriate authority, it added.

At 14:14 hrs Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was quoting at Rs 10.42, down Rs 1.15, or 9.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil