App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar locked at 10% lower circuit after CCI imposes penalty of Rs 12.35cr

Based on the company's own assessment and advice given by its legal counsels, company believes that it has a good case for succeeding in appeal and will accordingly file its appeal against the order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares locked at 10 percent lower circuit after Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.35 crore for alleged contravention of provisions of the Competition Act.

There were pending sell orders of 240,505 shares, with no buyers available.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) vide its order dated September 18 has passed an order against various sugar companies including Bajaj

Hindusthan Sugar for alleged contravention of provisions of The Competition Act, 2002 in respect of joint tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supply of ethanol and imposed penalty of Rs 12.35 crore, company said in release.

"Based on the company's own assessment and advice given by its legal counsels, company believes that it has a good case for succeeding in appeal and will accordingly file its appeal against the order before the appropriate authority, it added.

At 14:14 hrs Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was quoting at Rs 10.42, down Rs 1.15, or 9.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 02:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.