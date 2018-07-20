Bajaj Finserv touches 52-week high on strong Q1 nos; Nomura maintains buy

Shares of Bajaj Finserv has touched 52-week high of Rs 6,647.35, rising more than 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of robust numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit rose 41 percent to Rs 825 crore versus Rs 585 crore. Revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 3,943.6 crore versus Rs 2,839 crore, YoY.

Research house Nomura has maintained buy on Bajaj Finserv with a target of Rs 5,900 per share.

According to Nomura, the first quarter earnings is strong with a beat in lending and general insurance business.

Ind AS reporting is now more closer to reality and expect company to remain a long-term compounder, it added.

At 10:42 hrs Bajaj Finserv was quoting at Rs 6,627.60, up Rs 320.70, or 5.08 percent on the BSE.

