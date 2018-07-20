App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finserv touches 52-week high on strong Q1 nos; Nomura maintains buy

According to Nomura, the first quarter earnings is strong with a beat in lending and general insurance business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bajaj Finserv has touched 52-week high of Rs 6,647.35, rising more than 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of robust numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit rose 41 percent to Rs 825 crore versus Rs 585 crore. Revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 3,943.6 crore versus Rs 2,839 crore, YoY.

Research house Nomura has maintained buy on Bajaj Finserv with a target of Rs 5,900 per share.

According to Nomura, the first quarter earnings is strong with a beat in lending and general insurance business.

Ind AS reporting is now more closer to reality and expect company to remain a long-term compounder, it added.

bajajfinserv

At 10:42 hrs Bajaj Finserv was quoting at Rs 6,627.60, up Rs 320.70, or 5.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.