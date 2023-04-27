 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Q4 result: Net profit jumps 31% to Rs 1,769 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv on April 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,768.95 crore for the March quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 31.41 percent from Rs 1,346.08 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,624.61 crore, rising 25.25 percent from Rs 18,861.67 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for Bajaj Group's lending, distribution and insurance businesses.

