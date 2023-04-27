Bajaj Finserv Q4 result: Net profit jumps 31% to Rs 1,769 crore

Bajaj Finserv on April 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,768.95 crore for the March quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 31.41 percent from Rs 1,346.08 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,624.61 crore, rising 25.25 percent from Rs 18,861.67 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for Bajaj Group's lending, distribution and insurance businesses.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC)

Gross written premium for Q4FY23 increased by 14 percent to Rs 3,766 crore versus 3,300 crore in Q4FY22. Excluding tender-driven crop and government health insurance premium. BAGIC's gross written premium increased by 17 percent to Rs 3,345 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 2,871 crore in Q4FY22. Net earned premium stood at Rs 1,990 crore versus 1,988 crore in the corresponding quarter. Profit after tax for Q4FY23 stood at Rs 322 crore versus Rs 248 crore.

Tech Mahindra adds 1,227 employees in FY23, over 95% plunge from last FY

Gross written premium for Q4FY23 increased by 13 percent to Rs 6,434 crore from Rs 5,719 crore in Q4FY22. New business premium stood at Rs 3,297 crore against 3,236 crore in Q4FY22. Net new business value (NBV), which is the metric used to measure profitability of life insurance businesses, increased by 35 percent to Rs 415 crore in Q4FY23 against Rs 308 crore.

Moneycontrol News