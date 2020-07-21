Bajaj Finserv Q1 net profit jumps 44% YoY; Bajaj Finance creates provision of Rs 1,450 crore

Bajaj Finserv, on July 21, reported a nearly 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q1 FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,215 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit jumped over six times.

Consolidated total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 14,192 crore, up 16 percent YoY. On a QoQ basis, income was down 7 percent.

However, the company's arm Bajaj Finance's consolidated profit after tax dropped 19 percent YoY to Rs 962 crore. Total income for Q1 FY21 increased 14 percent to Rs 6,650 crore.

Bajaj Finance made a pre-tax provision of Rs 1,450 crore in the form of contingency provision during Q1 FY21 on account of the impact of COVID-19. "The same is over and above the provision of Rs 900 crore in FY20 and other usual and necessary provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs)," Bajaj Finserv said.

Assets under management (AUM) of Bajaj Finance, as of June 30 June, stood at Rs 1,38,055 crore, an increase of 7 percent YoY. "This includes an AUM of Rs 32,982 crore for its housing finance subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, a 52 percent growth YoY," the company said.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group.