Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance shares at record highs

Both the stocks witnessed traction after Bajaj Finserv said the Securities and Exchange Board of India had given it an in-principle approval for sponsoring a mutual fund

August 24, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
The share price of Bajaj Finserv surged almost 9 percent to hit its all-time high of Rs 16,590.15, while that of Bajaj Finance jumped more than 4 percent to scale a new high of Rs 7,046.80 in intraday trade on August 24.

Both the stocks witnessed traction after Bajaj Finserv said market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had given it an in-principle approval for sponsoring a mutual fund.

"...the company has received in-principle approval from SEBI on August 23, 2021, for sponsoring a mutual fund. Accordingly, the company would be setting up an asset management company and the trustee company, directly or indirectly ie, itself or through its subsidiary," Bajaj Finserv said in a BSE filing on August 24.

The market-capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finserv is now more than Rs 2.6 lakh crore, while that of Bajaj Finance breached the Rs 4.2-lakh crore mark.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv traded 7.40 percent higher at Rs 16,397.85, while those of Bajaj Finance were 3.72 percent up at Rs 7,005.05 at 1255 hours.
Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Bajaj Finserv #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 24, 2021 01:08 pm

