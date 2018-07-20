Bajaj Finance soars 7% post strong Q1 show; Citi sees 22% upside on stock

Shares of Bajaj Finance gained 7 percent on Friday as investors cheered the company’s Q1 results.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,688.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,488.65.

The company reported 83 percent rise in its standalone net profit for the June quarter to Rs 833.7 crore, higher than what analysts had estimated, as it earned more in interest income and its asset quality remained stable.

The non-banking finance company had reported a net profit of Rs 456.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the quarter under review, the NBFC reported a net interest income of Rs 2,578 crore, around 46 percent higher than in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income for the reporting quarter rose 34 percent year on year to Rs 3,796 crore and its provisions were 5 percent higher at Rs 321.05 crore.

Bajaj Finance's assets under management (AUM), as on June 30, were 25 percent higher than at the end of the June quarter last year, at Rs 86,042 crore.

Brokerages have highlighted that the NBFC had a good quarter, backed by limited impact of change in accounting standards.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 1,950

The brokerage house said that Ind-As accounting standard’s impact was limited and AUM growth was strong at 35 percent. It lowered EPS estimates by 6 and 5 percent for the current and next fiscal.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,500

The research firm said that the new accounting standard adoption affected headline numbers, but the underlying business still remains strong. It also said that the difference between Indian GAAP and Ind-AS could remain at same levels. It highlighted that the company is one of the best positioned NBFCs in the current environment.

Brokerage: Citi | Target: Raised to Rs 2,680

The financial services firm said that operational trends are strong and housing finance subsidiary is gaining scale.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,900

Jefferies said that while valuations are rich, it expects operating leverage gains to offset modest NIM compression. The asset quality is also steady despite strong growth.

The stock has gained over 17 percent in the last one month, while its three-day gain stood at 8 percent. At 12:46 hrs Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 2,659.05, up Rs 141.45, or 5.62 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,688.20.