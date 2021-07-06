Bajaj Finance reports strong growth in Q1 FY22; top gainer in Sensex

live bse live

Bajaj Finance is the top gainer on Sensex, rising as much as 4.4 percent intraday on July 6 after the company reported strong business growth for the quarter ended June 2021.

The financial services company kicked off FY2021 on a good note as it reported provisional growth across parameters.

"Customer franchise at 50.5 million in June 2021 increased from 43.0 million as of June 2020," said Bajaj Finance which acquired 1.9 million new customers in Q1 FY22 as compared to 0.5 million addition in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said its new loans booked during Q1 FY22 were 4.6 million, significantly higher compared to 1.8 million new loans booked in Q1 FY21.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 1,59,000 crore (including IPO financing receivable of approximately Rs 2,900 crore) as of June 2021 as compared to Rs 1,38,055 crore as of June 2020.

The company said its liquidity position remained strong as the consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 10,900 crore as of June 2021. It is capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.6 percent.

The company's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 28,000 crore as of June 2021, up 39.6 percent compared to Rs 20,061 crore in June 2020 quarter.

Share price of Bajaj Finance was at Rs 6,264.30 on the BSE, up 3.17 percent over previous close at the time of writing this copy. It has doubled in the last none months.