Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finance Q2 profit jumps 55% to Rs 920 cr, asset quality weakens

Bajaj Finance said loan losses and provisions fell 5.2 percent sequentially to Rs 310 crore, but increased 41 percent on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bajaj Finance continued to report healthy earnings performance for September quarter with standalone profit growing 55 percent on year to Rs 920 crore, but asset quality weakened sequentially.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 594 crore.

Standalone net interest income during the quarter grew by 39 percent to Rs 2,665 crore compared to Rs 1,917 crore in same period last year.

Standalone assets under management increased 24 percent to Rs 89,876 crore and consolidated AUM grew by 38 percent to Rs 1,00,217 crore YoY, driven by consumer segment.

Customer franchise as of September 2018 increased by 31 percent to 30.05 million from 22.99 million as of September 2017, the company said.

Asset quality deteriorated further in second quarter with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances rising 1.49 percent against 1.39 percent in previous quarter. Net NPA for the quarter stood at 0.53 percent, which was higher compared to 0.44 percent in June quarter.

Bajaj Finance said loan losses and provisions fell 5.2 percent sequentially to Rs 310 crore, but increased 41 percent on year.

At 14:00 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,030.00, down Rs 88.45, or 4.18 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Results

