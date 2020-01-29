App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finance climbs 4% to hit record high after Q3 earnings beat analyst expectations

Assets under management for the quarter matched analyst expectations, growing at 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bajaj Finance rallied 4 percent to hit an intraday record high of Rs 4,383.05 on January 29 after earnings beat analyst expectations, though there was a dip in provision coverage ratio.

The stock has been a strong outperformer in last several years, giving more than 78 percent return in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 4,383.05, up Rs 170, or 4.04 percent on the BSE at 1410 hours IST.

The non-banking finance company reported a healthy 52 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 1,614 crore driven by strong NII and AUM with stable asset quality.

Close

Net interest income shot up 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,537 crore in December ended quarter, with 13 percent growth in new loans.

related news

Numbers were ahead of analyst estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 1,523.6 crore and net interest income at Rs 3,561 crore for the quarter, as per average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Assets under management for the quarter matched analyst expectations, growing at 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

Gross NPA was unchanged at 1.61 percent QoQ, but net NPA increased 5bps sequentially to 0.70 percent in Q3FY20.

Loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for Q3 was Rs 831 crore (increased significantly from Rs 451 crore in Q3FY19 and Rs 594 crore in Q2FY20).

Total slippages for the quarter at Rs 936 crore increased 19 percent over Rs 786 crore reported in Q2FY20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.