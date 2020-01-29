Bajaj Finance climbs 4% to hit record high after Q3 earnings beat analyst expectations

Shares of Bajaj Finance rallied 4 percent to hit an intraday record high of Rs 4,383.05 on January 29 after earnings beat analyst expectations, though there was a dip in provision coverage ratio.

The stock has been a strong outperformer in last several years, giving more than 78 percent return in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 4,383.05, up Rs 170, or 4.04 percent on the BSE at 1410 hours IST.

The non-banking finance company reported a healthy 52 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 1,614 crore driven by strong NII and AUM with stable asset quality.

Net interest income shot up 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,537 crore in December ended quarter, with 13 percent growth in new loans.

Numbers were ahead of analyst estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 1,523.6 crore and net interest income at Rs 3,561 crore for the quarter, as per average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Assets under management for the quarter matched analyst expectations, growing at 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

Gross NPA was unchanged at 1.61 percent QoQ, but net NPA increased 5bps sequentially to 0.70 percent in Q3FY20.

Loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for Q3 was Rs 831 crore (increased significantly from Rs 451 crore in Q3FY19 and Rs 594 crore in Q2FY20).