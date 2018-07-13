Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Gemini. Jupiter in Libra. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Ketu & Mars in Capricorn. Sun in Gemini Lord Rahu, Mercury in Cancer. Venus in Leo. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Pisces.

We had predicted NBFC sector in our weekly prediction last Sunday. Yesterday, Shriram Transport and Cholamandalam Investment moved up by 6 percent. This sector will continue to receive astrological support.

RAHUKAL TIME: - 10.30 – 12.00

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

NBFC: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Transport Finance, etc.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2075

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Based on our experience of over 20 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. So contact us at early and subscribe or renew the Sectors of Samvat 2075. After all successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns and stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in 2015 and stocks like Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Uppar Ganges and Uttam Sugar shot up by 500-900 percent. In 2016, dyes/chemical sector found astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals and Sudarshan Chemicals were up by 490-650 percent.

During Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favourable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.