Bajaj Electricals shares gain on bagging order worth Rs 564 crore

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

The company's engineering and procurement segment had an order book of approximately Rs 1,200 crore in Q3.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals inched higher on March 6 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company.

At 11.17 am the stock was trading at Rs 1,24.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, 2 percent higher from the previous close. The stock ha also touched an intraday high of Rs 1,158.00.

Two lakh shares of the company exchanged hands on the exchanges, significantly higher than the one-month daily traded average of 81,000 shares.

This order entails the supply of plant and installation services for the development of distribution infrastructure of electric supply circle in Sasaram and Munger, with a completion timeline of 30 months.