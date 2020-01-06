App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Electricals share price climbs 2% on board nod for rights issue

The board will decide the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date and other terms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Electricals share price gained more than 2 percent intraday on January 6 after the board gave its nod to a rights issue.

The board of directors on January 6 approved the issuance of fully paid up equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 350 crore by way of rights issue to eligible equity shareholders, the electrical equipment maker said in a BSE filing.

The board would decide the other terms, including the issue price, rights entitlement ratio and record date, it added.

Close

The company also approved the appointment of Ajay Nagle as the Company Secretary. Nagle will oversee the legal and secretarial functions of the company.

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 358.70, up Rs 3.05, or 0.86 percent, on the BSE at 1412 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.