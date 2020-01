Bajaj Electricals rises 2% ahead of board meet

Shares of Bajaj Electricals gained 2.4 percent intraday on January 1 ahead of board meeting for fund raising.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on January 6 to consider, among others, the proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities, including, through a rights issue, preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, company said in its BSE filing.

The fund raising is subject to receipt of regulatory/ statutory approvals, it added.

The stock rallied 10 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 360.50, up Rs 2.65, or 0.74 percent on the BSE at 1330 hours IST.