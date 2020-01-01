App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Electricals rises 2% ahead of board meet

The fund raising is subject to receipt of regulatory/ statutory approvals, company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bajaj Electricals gained 2.4 percent intraday on January 1 ahead of board meeting for fund raising.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on January 6 to consider, among others, the proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities, including, through a rights issue, preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, company said in its BSE filing.

The fund raising is subject to receipt of regulatory/ statutory approvals, it added.

Close
The stock rallied 10 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 360.50, up Rs 2.65, or 0.74 percent on the BSE at 1330 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buzzing Stocks

