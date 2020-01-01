Bajaj Electricals rises 2% ahead of board meet

Shares of Bajaj Electricals gained 2.4 percent intraday on January 1 ahead of board meeting for fund raising.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on January 6 to consider, among others, the proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities, including, through a rights issue, preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, company said in its BSE filing.

The fund raising is subject to receipt of regulatory/ statutory approvals, it added.