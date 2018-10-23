Bajaj Corp Q2 profit up 1.85% at Rs 51.6 cr

FMCG player Bajaj Corp on October 23 reported a 1.85 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 51.65 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018. It had posted a net profit of Rs 50.71 crore in the July-September quarter of the last year.

Its total income during the period under review was at Rs 219.84 crore, up 3.65 per cent, against Rs 212.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bajaj Corp said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Corp's total expenses were at Rs 154.01 crore as against Rs 147.60 crore in July-September 2017.