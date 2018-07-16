Bajaj Corp down 3% on weak Q1 nos; Macquarie maintains outperform

Shares of Bajaj Corp declined 3.4 percent intraday Monday on the back of weak June quarter numbers.

The company has reported 2 percent fall in its Q1 net profit to Rs 53.76 crore versus Rs 54.97 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The revenue of the company rose to Rs 221.41 crore from Rs 197.42 crore.

Research house Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 635 per share.

There is a strong recovery in domestic business and gross margin is strong on price hikes.

The company trades at PER of 20x on FY20E, it said.

At 13:06 hrs Bajaj Corp was quoting at Rs 406.10, down Rs 4.15, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 525.00 and 52-week low Rs 380.60 on 11 January, 2018 and 29 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.65 percent below its 52-week high and 6.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil