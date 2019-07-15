Bajaj Consumer Care shares rally 3% after Q1 earnings report

Bajaj Consumer Care (erstwhile Bajaj Corp) shares gained 3 percent intraday on July 15 after company's June quarter earnings report.

Consolidated net profit grew 8.9 percent to Rs 56.7 crore in June quarter, against Rs 52.1 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 7.6 percent to Rs 240.7 crore compared to the corresponding period previous fiscal, the consumer goods company said in its BSE filing.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.9 percent to Rs 68.6 crore but margin fell 190 bps to 28.5 percent in Q1 YoY.

The stock was quoting at Rs 322.75, up Rs 4.75, or 1.49 percent on the BSE at 1352 hours IST.