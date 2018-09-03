Bajaj Auto’s August sales up 30% YoY at 4.37 lakh units, exports rise 35%

Bajaj Auto, on Monday, reported a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its August sales at 4.37 lakh units: its highest-ever monthly showing. The two-wheeler major had posted sales of 3.35 lakh units during the same period last year.

Exports grew 35 percent YoY to 1.81 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 27 percent at 2.55 lakh units.

The motorcycle and commercial vehicles maker reported a 28 percent rise in motorcycle sales at 3.62 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales grew 45 percent at 74,169 units.

The company was in the news recently for hiking prices of its motorcycles. The latter is likely to get dearer in September by at least Rs 3,000 due to raising of the minimum insurance term to five years by insurance regulator IRDAI.

This is in line with the Supreme Court decision that the third-party insurance cover for two-wheelers should mandatorily be for a period of five years. As a result, insurance cost on the Pulsar NS160 and Platina would rise Rs 8,000 and Rs 4,800, respectively.

On-road prices for new purchases will rise by at least Rs 3,000 due to the IRDA notice, which makes five-year third-party insurance mandatory as against the current coverage of one year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.