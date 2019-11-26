Bajaj Auto to invest $8 million in Yulu; share price goes up

Bajaj Auto will invest $8 million in Yulu, the largest cycle and bike sharing platform, to transform urban commute in India, the company said on November 26.

"Yulu will source from Bajaj electric two-wheelers which have been co-designed and manufactured exclusively for shared micro-mobility," a Bajaj media release announcing the partnership with the Bengaluru-based company said.

Shares of the automaker traded with mild gains of 0.23 percent at Rs 3,203 on BSE at 12:10 hours.

Yulu plans to increase its fleet size to 1, 00, 000 electric two-wheelers by December 2020.

As per the media release, Bajaj will also consider facilitating the vehicle finance needs of Yulu for large- scale deployment of its micro-mobility electric vehicles.