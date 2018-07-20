Bajaj Auto tanks 8% after its Q1 profit misses analysts’ expectations

Shares of Bajaj Auto lost around 8 percent on Friday afternoon as investors turned wary of its results that the company declared.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,152.45 and an intraday low of Rs 2,864.00.

India's third largest two-wheeler maker missed analysts' expectations by reporting a 20.7 percent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June.

The company's net profit came in at Rs 1,115.23 crore. The average of estimates of the 18 analysts polled by Reuters had pegged the bottom line at Rs 1,261 crore.

The Pune-based bike maker's total income came in at Rs 7,823.70 crore , nearly 24 percent higher than in the same quarter last year. The analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to report revenue of Rs 6,359 crore.

Bajaj Auto, which makes and sells motorcycles under the Pulsar, Avenger, CT100 brands, as well as three-wheelers under the RE brand, clocked a volume growth of 38 percent during the reporting quarter.

It sold over 1.22 million units in the April-June period, up from 8.88 lakh units sold last year.

Motorcycle sales grew 33 percent to 1.02 million units, while three-wheeler sales came in at 1.96 lakh units, 74 higher than last year.

Bajaj Auto cut the price of the CT100 by almost Rs 2,000 in March, which made it the cheapest geared motorcycle in the country at Rs 30,714 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This was done to make the model more competitive, especially for the rural market.

The CT100, which accounts for around 35 percent of the company's monthly volumes, saw a 50 percent jump in sales during April and May (June sales data was not immediately available).

The stock has gained around 2 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has lost over 6 percent. At 14:20 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,901.00, down Rs 211.80, or 6.80 percent, on the BSE.