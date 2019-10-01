App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto September sales miss expectations, fall 20% to 4.02 lakh units

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales dropped 31 percent year-on-year to 2.15 lakh units and exports slipped 2 percent to 1.86 lakh units in the month gone by.

Two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto has reported a 20 percent drop, higher than what analysts expected, in September sales amid continued subdued demand in the domestic market.

The Pune-based manufacturer sold 4.02 lakh units in September against 5.02 lakh vehicles sold in same period last year, the company said in its BSE filing on October 1.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura had expected sales at around 4.22 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto said its domestic sales dropped 31 percent year-on-year to 2.15 lakh units and exports slipped 2 percent to 1.86 lakh units in the month gone by.

Motorcycle sales declined 22 percent to 3.36 lakh units and 3-wheeler sales fell 8 percent to 65,305 vehicles compared to the corresponding month last year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 2,919.95, down Rs 21.95, or 0.75 percent, on the BSE at 1000 hours.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

