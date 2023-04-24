 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto Q4FY23 preview| Revenue and profit figures to improve YoY, to decrease QoQ

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Revenue for the quarter ending March is forecasted to be between Rs 8,200-Rs 8,400 crore and net profit to be a little more than Rs 1,300 crore.

Jefferies, which has a ‘buy’ call on the stock, believes that the company will be a key beneficiary of the 2W demand recovery

Weakness in exports and an overall fall in volumes is expected to weigh on Bajaj Auto’s revenue and profit figures in the quarter ending March.

Analysts believe that revenue and profit in Q4FY23 will see an increase from a year ago, but they expect the topline and bottomline to shrink sequentially. A poll of estimates given by four brokerages show that they expect revenue and net profit to increase year-on-year (YoY) by 3.7-6 percent and 6.9-19.8 percent, respectively, while they expect the figures to reduce by 9.3-11.5 percent and 7.4-11.6 percent, respectively quarter on quarter.

“BAL (Bajaj Auto) margin to decline QoQ due to weak exports mix and 13% decline in volumes QoQ,” wrote analysts at HDFC Securities.