Bajaj Auto Q4FY23 preview| Revenue and profit figures to improve YoY, to decrease QoQ

Weakness in exports and an overall fall in volumes is expected to weigh on Bajaj Auto’s revenue and profit figures in the quarter ending March.

Analysts believe that revenue and profit in Q4FY23 will see an increase from a year ago, but they expect the topline and bottomline to shrink sequentially. A poll of estimates given by four brokerages show that they expect revenue and net profit to increase year-on-year (YoY) by 3.7-6 percent and 6.9-19.8 percent, respectively, while they expect the figures to reduce by 9.3-11.5 percent and 7.4-11.6 percent, respectively quarter on quarter.

“BAL (Bajaj Auto) margin to decline QoQ due to weak exports mix and 13% decline in volumes QoQ,” wrote analysts at HDFC Securities.

Analysts at Axis Securities also expect revenue to decline over the period on lower volumes and added that the operating profit and operating margins will fall QoQ on lower operating leverage and almost flat raw-material cost movement. Revenue for the quarter ending March is expected to be between Rs 8,200 and Rs 8,400 crore and net profit may come around a little more than Rs 1,300 crore. In the year-ago quarter, the company's revenue stood at Rs 7,975 crore and its adjusted net profit (adjusted for exception income of Rs 315 crore) at around Rs 1,154 crore. A quarter ago, the comapny's revenue was Rs 9,315 crore and its net profit was around Rs 1,492 crore.

India to remain unaffected by Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil: Experts

Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Sources The year-on-year improvement in revenue is likely to be driven by higher average selling price with a higher share of three-wheelers (3Ws) in the product mix, noted analysts at Axis Securities. The company’s ASP has gone up by 21 percent YoY, and the share of three-wheelers in the product mix has risen by 400 bps YoY to 16 percent. 2W demand pick up Jefferies, which has a ‘buy’ call on the stock, believes that the company will be a key beneficiary of the 2W demand recovery in the domestic and export markets. They expect EPS to post 22 percent CAGR over FY23-25 and pointed out that the stock is trading at valuations (16x FY24E and 14x FY25E) lower than its 10-year average of 17x. The analysts also forecast that volumes will see a 15 per cent CAGR over FY23-25, even though the company has been losing market share in premium and mass segments. Also read: Bajaj Auto gains on deal with Triumph; what do brokerages say? Bajaj’s premium or 125cc+ vertical has seen its market share plunge over the last 10 years, from 44 percent in FY13 to 22 per cent in FY22 and 21 percent in 11MFY23. Market share in sub-125cc bikes also fell from 21 percent in FY13 to 11 percent in FY18, the analysts noted but added that the company has increased its market share to 16 percent in 11MFY23.

