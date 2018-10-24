Bajaj Auto Q2 profit rises 4%; sales volumes lift revenue 22% but margin weakens

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto's second quarter (July-September) standalone profit grew by 3.65 percent YoY on weak operating margin performance and higher tax cost, but revenue clocked double digit growth.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 1,152.48 crore against Rs 1,111.9 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

The company has registered a healthy 21.63 percent on year growth in second quarter revenue at Rs 7,986.8 crore with sales volume growth of 25 percent.

The company sold 13.39 lakh units, the highest ever, in the quarter ended September 2018 against 10.71 lakh units sold in same period last year.

About 39 percent YoY growth in the three-wheeler segment, 19 percent growth in domestic bike volumes led by strong growth in CT100, and 30 percent growth in two-wheeler export volumes (which contributed around 40 percent of total sales) boosted total sales volume of the company in Q2. Total motorcycle volume increased 22.6 percent YoY.

Bajaj Auto said overall share in the domestic motorcycle market increased to 18.6 percent as against 16.9 percent in Q2FY18. "For September 2018, overall share in domestic motorcycle market was 20.1 percent."

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 3.4 percent on year to Rs 1,343 crore but margin contracted 296 basis points to 16.8 percent on inferior product mix and increase in discounting.

Topline and bottomline matched analysts' expectations, but operational numbers missed estimates. CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts estimated EBITDA at Rs 1,387 crore and margin at 17.2 percent for the quarter.

Bajaj Auto's other income during the quarter jumped 28.70 percent on year to Rs 381.52 crore while tax cost increased 23.34 percent to Rs 500.17 crore YoY.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Sharma, who is currently the chief commercial officer of the Company, is elevated as an additional director and whole-time director, with the designation of Executive Director, for a period of 5 years with effect from January 2019.

At 13:59 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,500.10, down Rs 86.30, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.