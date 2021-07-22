Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Profit, revenue double; motorcycle market share improves to 19.7%

Bajaj Auto on July 22 said its June quarter standalone net profit doubled to Rs 1,061.18 crore from Rs 528.04 crore in the year-ago period. The auto maker's revenue more than doubled to Rs 7,386 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 3,079.2 crore in Q1FY21.

While revenue came in line with the expectations, profit was slightly below a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18. As per the poll, profit was expected at Rs 1,137 crore and revenue at Rs 7,352 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs 1,153 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 15.6 percent.

In the same quarter last year, EBITDA was Rs 441 crore and the EBITDA margin was 14.3 percent.

Tax expense came at Rs 321.5 crore against Rs 156.3 crore YoY.

"Q1FY22 has been a challenging quarter; the recovery over the past three quarters got undone with the second wave of COVID-19 which again led to restrictions and full or partial lockdowns. This resulted in weaker domestic demand, which was partially offset with strong exports across all major geographies," the company said in a BSE filing.

While the pandemic has impacted Q1 of FY21 and of FY22, the severity of impact was very different and

hence, the performance of the two quarters is not strictly comparable, it said.

Volume during the quarter stood at 10,06,014 units. Nearly 3,42,000 motorcycles were sold in the domestic market during the June quarter.

Bajaj Auto's domestic motorcycle market share improved to around 19.7 percent in Q1FY22 against 17 .3 percent in Q4FY21.

As many as 14,000 commercial vehicles were sold in the domestic market. The company said it sold over 6,48,000 units in various international markets during the quarter, despite challenges in availability of containers. By region, Africa, SAME and LA TAM continued to record strong sales.