Bajaj Auto posts highest monthly sales in September, up 17% at 5.02 lakh units

Bajaj Auto has recorded highest ever monthly sales in September and also beat analyst expectations on Monday.

The two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker sold 5.02 lakh units in month gone by, rising 17 percent compared to 4.28 lakh units sold in same month last year. The growth was driven not only by domestic but also exports.

Global research house Nomura had estimated September sales at 4.86 lakh units.

Domestic sales during the month grew by 11 percent to 3.11 lakh units and exports increased 30 percent to 1.90 lakh units YoY.

Bajaj Auto said motorcycle sales in September 2018 jumped 17 percent to 4.30 lakh units and 3-wheeler sales spiked 20 percent to 71,070 units compared to corresponding month last year.

In first half of FY19, the company sold 25.66 lakh units, which was also the highest ever monthly sales, a growth of 31 percent compared to 19.59 lakh units sold in April-September 2017.

Domestic sales grew by 30 percent to 14.93 lakh units and exports rose by 32 percent to 10.72 lakh units in first half of FY19 YoY.

At 09:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,699.35, up Rs 12.25, or 0.46 percent on the BSE.